ALBANY – Modern Gas Co. is set to host the 2022 annual Rib Showdown competition on Oct. 22, at its new event location – Chehaw Park. The venue change allows for more competition teams, food vendors and attendees, and comes on the heels of the largest Rib Showdown in 2021, which boasted 22 competition teams and more than 700 people in attendance.
This year, teams of backyard barbecue rib masters will test their rib cooking skills as they compete for the first- through fifth-place category titles. In addition, the event will feature entertainment from area bands, local food trucks, a cash bar, fun activities for kids, a cornhole tournament and more.
The grilling competition begins at noon, with activities lasting until 9 p.m. The event is included with park admission.
The Junior League of Albany will benefit from the 2022 event, including all proceeds from the popular Rib Showdown Raffle. Those who win by the luck of the draw have a chance to win a GE Nugget Ice Maker, SABER 3-burner gas grill, top freezer refrigerator, Frigidaire smooth-top cooking range, Rinnai tankless water heater, and more. Raffle tickets may be purchased in advance from a member of the Albany Junior League or on site at the event entrance.
For more information about the Rib Showdown, call (229) 435-6116.