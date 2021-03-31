ALBANY – Modern Gas Co. is hosting its 2021 annual Rib Showdown competition on Oct. 23, with all proceeds benefiting the Junior League of Albany, the company announced.
Teams of backyard barbecue rib masters will put their rib cooking skills to the test as they compete for the first-, second- and third-place prizes in different categories. The event will feature entertainment from area bands, local food truck vendors, a cash bar, fun activities for kids, a cornhole tournament and more.
The grilling competition begins at noon with activities lasting until 10 p.m. Admission is free. Families and individuals are welcome to bring their own cooler for a $10 cooler fee. Raffle tickets will be sold for a chance to win one of many prizes from Modern Gas' retail suppliers.
For more information about Rib Showdown, call (229) 435-6116.
