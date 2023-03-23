Concentrated woman doctor vaccinating a young woman

Moderna officials say they plan to drastically increase the price of its COVID-19 vaccine later this year.

 Luis Alvarez vis Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — The CEO of Moderna defended the company’s decision to drastically increase the price of its COVID-19 vaccine later this year, arguing that an expected drop in demand, changes to its distribution process and the overall benefit of the vaccine warrant the higher cost.

That decision was met with bipartisan condemnation from U.S. senators on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Many criticized the decision before noting the federal government invested nearly $2 billion in Moderna’s development of the vaccine as well as providing a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News