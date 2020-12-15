ALBANY – Today, Molson Coors Beverage Company has made a donation of 180,000 meals to Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Albany as part of its community giving program providing food and supplies to help fight hunger during this unprecedented time. The program will support food pantries facing increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 hometown and brewery-based markets. In total, Molson Coors will donate nearly 3 million meals.
“As the number of people impacted by COVID-19 continues to grow, food insecurity has become a community crisis and food banks are seeing unprecedented demand. We’re committed to meeting the needs in the communities where we work and live,” said Ben Maillette, brewery vice president at Molson Coors.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented need to the communities we serve in Georgia and Alabama. Feeding the Valley has been hard at work to meet these needs and we could not do so without the generosity of organizations like Molson Coors,” Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley Food Bank, said. “Its support helps us put food on the tables of many families trying to make their way through this crisis. We are thankful for this generous gift from Molson Coors and for the impact it has on our neighbors in need."
According to Feeding the Valley Food Bank, 40 percent of the organization's food distribution attendees visited for the first time this year, and the organization saw an overall 53 percent increase in demand for services.
In an effort to make an impact in a meaningful and relevant way, Molson Coors is helping those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic by donating canned water, producing hand sanitizer, and providing relief funds supporting those in the bar and restaurant industry.
“This program is a direct reflection of our commitment to improve our neighborhoods and invest in initiatives that build resilient communities,” Maillette said. “The work being done on a local level is especially important, and we’ll continue to find more ways to give back and make a positive impact.”
For more than two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.
