BRIDGEBORO -- A possible tornado heavily damaged a Mitchell County residence and downed dozens of trees during a Monday-morning storm.
The storm tore the roof off of Donna Thomas’ mobile home on South County Line Road, allowing rain to soak the interior and causing minor damage to daughter Lauren Fallin’s brick home next door.
Fallin was awake watching for news about the weather when the storm struck at about 2:10 a.m. There was a severe thunderstorm warning issued, but no warning of a tornado, she said.
“It was the stereotype; it was calm and then it sounded like a train,” Fallin said. “We got the boys out of their bedroom and as soon as we did the wind blew out the window.
“It was sudden. It was absolutely unreal.”
Four metal columns on the front porch of Fallin’s home were damaged, and 22 trees, including a number of large pine trees, were toppled, but none fell on the residence.
Thomas said she was standing near a window but did not hear or see anything until there was the distinctive train-like roar.
The wind destroyed the back porch and ripped off the metal roof over two-thirds of the structure, demolished a metal storage shed and downed trees. As soon as she heard the sound of the wind, a tree fell on top of the mobile home.
“It was so quick,” Thomas said. “You really don’t know what it is -- like a train and then boom and then it was gone. We couldn’t do anything but wait until daylight and listen to the sound of the rain maybe ruining my house. The inside is flooded.
“God took care of us. The cross is still there. He just put a hedge around us.”
At the residence across the road, which is in Worth County, a number of trees were downed but the house was undamaged.
The National Weather Service is investigating the reports and was planning to send an assessment team to the area on Tuesday.
“There are several houses that are damaged,” said Lance Frank, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Tallahassee. “We have several reports from Worth County.”
On Monday afternoon, Georgia Department of Transportation personnel were clearing several downed trees from the side of Highway 133, near the intersection with Highway 112 in Worth County.
“We’re still assessing the damage,” Frank said.
The NWS confirmed last week that a tornado touched down west of Ty Ty in Worth County on April 13, a week prior to the Monday storm. A second tornado was confirmed in Worth County from that storm event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.