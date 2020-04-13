SYLVESTER -- A Monday morning storm system that killed at least 18 people and destroyed hundreds of structures in the South damaged several homes in Worth County, downed trees and knocked out power for some residents in the Albany area.
At least 34 tornadoes were reported in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia as of early Monday, the National Weather Service said. In Mississippi, at least 11 people were killed in the severe weather, six were killed in Georgia -- including five people in Murray County and one man in Cartersville -- and one was killed in Arkansas.
The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down in Berrien County, damaging several structures near Nashville, Ga., and that straight-line winds struck in Lanier County.
In Worth County, a mobile home in the 500 block of Sherrod Road was lifted from its foundation, heavily damaging the structure, Lt. Sim Bozeman with Worth County County Fire & Rescue said.
“It (wind) picked up a trailer and moved it 10 feet,” Bozeman said. "We did have a couple of houses around 82 East that had some damage.”
Worth County officials were awaiting a report from the NWS on whether the damage was caused by a tornado.
No injuries were reported in the county, Bozeman said.
A NWS spokesman at the Tallahassee, Fla., office said that a report for Worth County would be released Monday afternoon.
The agency fielded reports of damage from eastern Alabama and a number of Georgia counties, mainly downed trees, throughout the region, including Clay, Early, Quitman and Randolph counties. Damage also was reported in Colquitt, Lee, Mitchell and Tift counties.
“We had a couple of tees down in the northeastern part of the county (around) Norman Park, a lot of trees down and road washes,” Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon said. “That was about it.”
Cannon said he had not received any reports of injuries or damage to structures.
Damage reported to the NWS in southwest Georgia included the Starkille area of Lee County and, in Worth County, a downed tree on a house in Anderson City and damage in the Poulan area.
More than 39 million people in at least 11 states and the District of Columbia were under the threat of severe weather Monday, as the storm system moved up the East Coast.
The storm's impact was multiplied by the shelter-in-place orders that are in response to the coronavirus. Officials said that persons displaced by the storm should first seek shelter but should wear masks and take other protective measures to avoid the pandemic that is impacting the entire world.
Carlton Fletcher contributed to this report.
