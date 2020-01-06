JACKSON — A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy is among six people arrested by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office following a two-month drug investigation.
Deputy Paul “Nick” Stewart, 34, of Jackson, a deputy in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Support Services division, was arrested on Saturday and is facing charges of possession of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substances with intent to distribute, and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance. He remains in custody in the Butts County Jail without bond.
According to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, the Counter-Narcotics Division wrapped up an investigation on Friday in the Worthville community in the Keys Ferry Road area. During the two months of the investigation, they received information that a deputy was purchasing illegal narcotics from the target of the investigation.
“After executing the search warrant on Jan. 3 and following through with the investigations, it was determined a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy was the one purchasing illegal narcotics,” Long said in a post on the Butts County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. “I contacted Sheriff (Brad) Freeman of Monroe County, and he immediately sent two investigators to our office, who worked jointly with my agents. Yesterday afternoon (Jan. 3), my agents, assisted by Monroe County investigators, arrested the deputy after purchasing narcotics in an undercover drug operation.”
Freeman confirmed the arrest of Stewart in a Monroe County Sherrif’s Office Facebook post, stating that “one of my own, your own, has betrayed the trust we have placed in him.”
Freeman described the arrest of Stewart, noting that at the time of the arrest, “He was wearing insignia identifying himself as a deputy with Monroe County during his illegal activity.”
Long commended his investigators for their “relentless pursuit of the criminal element,” even if one of those arrested was a fellow law enforcement officer.
“They treated him just as they would treat anyone else committing the same crime,” Long said. “Due to the cooperation between my office and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to remove someone who was betraying the trust of the public before he was able to harm a community or person that he has sworn to protect and serve.
“In the law enforcement profession, just as any other profession, there is always the chance of a bad seed. In no way should the action of one bad actor dilute the good works that the other 99% of law enforcement across this country do daily.”
Also arrested during the investigation were Anthony William Duke, 35, and Steven Guy Duke, 36, both from Jackson, on charges of possession of marijuana, less than an ounce, and obstruction of law enforcement officers; Charles Daniel Stewart, 40, and Meredith Lee Golloway, 39, both from Jackson, on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; and Crystal Gardiner, 33, from Newnan, on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.