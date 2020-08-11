ALBANY — The Monroe High School Class of 1974 has offered assistance to two organizations and offered a challenge to other groups to help out the community as it responds to COVID-19.
The class recently presented personal protection equipment and donations of $1,500 each to the Samaritan Clinic, located at 892 N. Jefferson St., and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany.
“The executive director/nurse practitioner Nedra Fortson received the donations and educated members on clinic operations,” class member Helen Lofton said.
“The clinic is a free-standing, safety net clinic that serves uninsured and underinsured persons in Albany and surrounding communities.
“The demographics of patients served comprised 98 percent African-Americans and Latnios.”
Funding for the Boys & Girls Clubs was for COVID-19 relief efforts as well.
“The class targeted these organizations because they served the majority of the African-American community where COVID-19 s omnipresent,” Lofton said. “This is a time like none other in our lives. Our beloved city of Albany was the (epicenter) of COVID-19. The Class of 1974 raised funds to make financial contributions that work tirelessly to serve communities of color in Albany.”
In his latest report on deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said of 169 fatalities, 134 were of black residents. Of the remainder, 70 were white and one was Latino.
Lofton said the class is committed to making additional contributions to coronavirus relief efforts to organizations that offer help for underserved communities and depend on outside funding to operate.
“Our class would like to issue a challenge to other classes of Monroe High School to find an organization and contribute,” Lofton said. “Our community thrives when supported.
“(We) encourage everyone to stay safe by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, gloves and extensive hand-washing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.