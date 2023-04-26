Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen, left, receives a hug from Smitty Johnson, chaplain at Moose Lodge 1285 in Dougherty County Tuesday after lodge members donated Tommy Moose comfort dolls to the agency.
ALBANY – Tommy Moose is onboard Dougherty County ambulances, ready to help traumatized children at the scene of accidents and other emergencies.
Moose Lodge 1285 in Dougherty County made a donation Tuesday of several boxes of the jolly moose that will be available to give children to help calm them down in emergency situations.
“When we go to a car accident, that child’s parent or guardian may not be able to calm them,” Albany Emergency Medical Services Director Sam Allen said after a ceremony at the lodge on Philema Road. “When I give them a doll, they latch onto them. They trust us at this point because they’ve made a friend. As soon as I hand that toy to them, they calm down immediately.”
EMS personnel are trained to talk to children on their level, and handing out a Tommy Moose doll helps them gain a bond and communicate that they are there to help during a stressful situation.
The moose doll accompanies the child to the hospital, and doctors and nurses also use them for the same purpose once they reach the hospital, Allen said.
The Tommy Moose giveaways have been a national project for the organization since 1981, and Dougherty County lodge members have been involved since 2001, Smitty Johnson, who serves as the club’s chaplain, said. Lodge members donate money toward the cause, and the lodge also holds fundraisers.
In addition to Dougherty County EMS, the club also has donated the dolls to the Albany Police Department and law enforcement and ambulance services in other counties, including Lee and Worth, Johnson said.
“We look to support our community in any way we can,” he said. “One of the ways we can do that is to donate the Tommy Moose dolls to kids who may be in distress.”