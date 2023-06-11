(CNN) — Half of surveyed adults in the US disapprove of students’ race and ethnicities factoring into the college admissions process, according to a recent Pew Research Center study.

The poll of over 5,000 people found that 33% of respondents approved of colleges and universities boosting diversity by considering racial and ethnic backgrounds.

CNN’s Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.

