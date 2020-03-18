ALBANY -- Churches are suspending services and funeral homes limiting participants to family members for graveside rites only as Albany and Dougherty County officials mull measures to limit numbers of people in restaurants and other venues in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Officials announced on Wednesday the confirmation of 15 additional cases of the virus that causes deadly COVID-19 and one death, while awaiting test results of a second patient who died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Coroner Michael Fowler is awaiting the results of tests in another three fatalities in which COVID-19 is the suspected cause of death.
“We recognize this is a very trying time” during which people turn to religious institutions for comfort, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. “We recognize this is the predominant way this virus has spread.”
On Tuesday officials identified two churches and a funeral home involved in two funeral services as the origin of a cluster of cases in Dougherty County that is among the worst in the state.
The county is closing offices, and the city of Albany has closed recreation facilities to follow health officials' recommendation to establish social distancing as a way to reduce the chances of person-to-person contact through which the virus is spread.
The city will maintain bus service as long as possible because it is the only means of transportation for many, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said. The city has enacted an aggressive strategy of disinfecting the buses.
“I want to assure everyone that the city will continue to provide the essential services of public safety, garbage collection and (utilities),” Dorough said.
City officials are requesting that the public watch the Tuesday City Commission meeting online rather than attend in person at the Government Center building.
“You will see over the next several days and weeks various ordinances that the mayor and I and the task force are considering” related to businesses, Cohilas said. “This is a dynamic process where you can’t be too harsh on any one thing. You can’t shut down all the local businesses, or you’re going to cause a complete economic meldtown.
“We know Dougherty Conty is going to be one of the top sites for the coronavirus. We know Dougherty County is going to be one of the top sites in the state of Georgia for per capita infections.”
Some 330 people with COVID-19 symptoms were awaiting test results on Wednesday, with some 70 of those sick enough to be under observation in the hospital.
Due to delays in the return of test results, Phoebe began working Monday with a private laboratory in an effort to get test results more quickly. Some patients may be retested in an effort to get their results more rapidly.
With the 15 fresh confirmations of the virus, the number of total positive test results in the county has reached 23, eight of whom are hospitalized with the remainder at home. Health officials expect the number of confirmed cases to increase substantially in coming days as more test results are returned.
Other cancellations include State, Magistrate and Superior Court trials, jury selection, with only court matters that involve a relatively small number of participants or are vitally important, such as restraining orders in domestic violence cases and issuance of arrest and search warrants, to be handled during an emergency order now extended through May 18.
Chief Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette also announced that a juror who served in a murder trial last week is one of those who tested positive. The juror was in a pool of the 120 from whom 12 jurors and two alternates were selected to hear the case.
Court officials have contacted everyone they know who was involved with or attended the trial.
Officials have set up a hotline through which people who have symptoms of COVID-19 can check to see whether they should report to a drive-through location where medical personnel can take a specimen for testing. The number for the hotline is (229) 312-1919.
They request that individuals do not report to the emergency room or doctor’s office before calling because doing so could expose others to the virus, in the case the person is infected, or could lead to the patient being infected if not.
The Southwest Public Health District also has established a testing site for medical personnel, first responders, employees at long-term care homes and residents of those homes. There is no charge for those tests for those who qualify.
