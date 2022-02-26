rail closures.jpg

CORDELE — Heart of Georgia and CSX railroads have announced plans to close U.S. Highway 41/State Route 7 rail crossings in Cordele beginning Monday for track maintenance.

Detour signs will be posted. CSX plans to close the crossing at 8 p.m. Monday, and Heart of Georgia’s closure is scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Dates are subject to change, depending on weather, the rail company’s schedule or other factors.

Updates on road closures and other traffic interruptions are available on the 511 Georgia website and app, or by calling 511.

