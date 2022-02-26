More Cordele rail crossing closures announced From staff reports Carlton Fletcher Author email Feb 26, 2022 Feb 26, 2022 Updated 53 sec ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Heart of Georgia and CSX railroads have announced plans to close U.S. Highway 41/State Route 7 rail crossings in Cordele beginning Monday for track maintenance. Special Photo: Georgia DOT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CORDELE — Heart of Georgia and CSX railroads have announced plans to close U.S. Highway 41/State Route 7 rail crossings in Cordele beginning Monday for track maintenance.Detour signs will be posted. CSX plans to close the crossing at 8 p.m. Monday, and Heart of Georgia’s closure is scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Dates are subject to change, depending on weather, the rail company's schedule or other factors.Updates on road closures and other traffic interruptions are available on the 511 Georgia website and app, or by calling 511. 