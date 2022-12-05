family dollar.jpg

Federal workplace safety inspectors have found merchandise blocking emergency exits and stacked unsafely at a Family Dollar store in Richmond Hill.

 Special Photo

RICHMOND HILL — Once again, federal workplace safety inspectors have found merchandise blocking emergency exits and stacked unsafely, this time at a Family Dollar store in Richmond Hill.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Dollar Tree Stores Inc. — operator of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores — for exposing workers to fire, entrapment and struck-by hazards at the Richmond Hill location. OSHA found the company failed to keep exit routes clear of merchandise and boxes.

Recommended for you

Tags