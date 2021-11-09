ALBANY — When staff started arriving at the Albany Civic Center for a Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 6 a.m., there were already cars in line for the event that didn’t start for another two hours.
The third of the incentive-based clinics hosted by the Dougherty County Commission had the best turnout of all, with 1,229 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines administered.
“We had more than what we expected,” Sam Allen, Dougherty County’s Emergency Medical Services director, said. “It was a really awesome turnout. It was amazing at the people that turned out. We had probably 30-plus cars waiting at 6 o’clock.”
Dougherty County residents 18 and older and students at Albany State University and Albany Technical College were eligible for $100 gift cards for getting vaccinated, and about 1,150 of those who were vaccinated on Saturday received the reward.
The commission earmarked $400,000 of federal COVID-relief funding toward the three clinics, with the first two held in September and October. In all, 2,642 doses were administered during the clinics.
On Saturday health care professionals gave 133 first shots of the Pfizer vaccine, 261 second doses and 250 boosters.
Moderna totals were 88 first shots, 32 second doses and 446 booster shots.
“We had eight lanes of traffic flowing, and we had the walk-up lines,” Allen said. “I kept looking at the parking lot and the parking lot (line) kept getting bigger and bigger.”
Individuals who received the vaccine had a 15-minute waiting period afterward, and no one had a reaction, he said. During the time the ambulance service has been monitoring vaccine sites, there have only been three possible adverse reactions to the shots.
“Hopefully, it’s going to make a dent in Dougherty County, especially in January and February,” Allen said. “That’s what we’re afraid of, is a surge. Hopefully, this will help keep that down.”
During the Sept. 18 clinic, 540 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered and 875 doses on Oct. 16.
The county partnered with the city of Albany, Albany Area Primary Health Care and the Phoebe Putney Health System for the events. Because there is a six-month waiting period between a second shot and eligibility for a booster, the maximum payment made to an individual was $200.
“All three vaccination events we have held rendered a host of Dougherty County citizens receiving vaccines,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “We were overwhelmed at the community’s response to this past Saturday’s event, and between all three events we have vaccinated more than 2,600 residents.”
