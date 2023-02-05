More than 1,500 dead as powerful quake hits southern Turkey and Syria

A view of a destroyed building is pictured here after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkey's Kahramanmaras province, on February 6 in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

 Gokhan Cali/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

More than 1,500 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after a devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border.

One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century shook residents from their beds at around 4 a.m. on Monday, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel.

Hande Atay Alam contributed to this report.

