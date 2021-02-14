ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey applauded Friday the news that more than 1 million Georgians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, 1,010,521 Georgians had received at least one dose of vaccine, while 348,561 Georgians have completed the full series of doses. Georgia has now administered more than 75% of doses shipped to the state.
“This is encouraging news for our state, as we remain in the fight to overcome COVID-19 and administer this life-saving vaccine quickly and efficiently,” Kemp said in a news release. “With more than 1 million Georgians in our Phase 1A-plus populations having received their first dose, we have taken yet another vital step in returning to normal in the Peach State. We are eager to receive additional supply of the vaccine from the federal government so we can expand our criteria and get shots in the arms of as many Georgians as possible. In the meantime, wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and follow the guidance in our Executive Order to stop the spread and ensure our best days lie ahead.”
“Our health departments and other vaccine providers are working tirelessly to administer these potentially life-saving vaccines as quickly as our vaccine supply allows,” Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said. “We all look forward to the time that Georgia has vaccine supply sufficient to offer vaccination to all Georgia residents, without limitation.”
Georgia’s 6 p.m. vaccination update for Friday included the following: 1,408,232 total doses administered, more than 54,254 doses administered Friday, and 76.71 percent doses administered of total shipped.
On Thursday, Kemp announced that CVS is now open for vaccination appointments at 12 locations across Georgia. Vaccine appointments also are available through Kroger, Publix, Ingles and Walmart.
Information regarding current vaccination criteria, locations for appointments, and updated vaccine data can be found on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.
