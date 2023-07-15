More than 26 dead and thousands evacuated in South Korea due to torrential rain and landslides

More than 20 dead and thousands evacuate homes in South Korea due to heavy rain, and a vehicle makes its way through a flooded area caused by heavy rain in Cheongju, South Korea, on July 15.

 Yonhap/Reuters

Hong Kong (CNN) — Twenty six people have died and thousands have evacuated their homes in South Korea due to torrential rain that has caused landslides and flash floods.

Ten others remain missing, according to the country’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety, while nine have been injured in the downpour.

