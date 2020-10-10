ALBANY -- With two weeks under its belt of in-class instruction for elementary school students, the Dougherty County School System is looking to bring back additional students and ultimately middle and high school grades.
Students in grades pre-kindergarten-2 returned two weeks ago, and for those through grade 5, the past week was their first back in the classroom.
For the 3,386 students who have returned, the educational environment is vastly different, as they are protected on three sides by clear plastic. They mostly eat breakfast and lunch at their desks, and masks are required for students and staff.
Some parents elected to keep their children home for virtual instruction.
“It’s a whole lot different than we’re used to,” said Dougherty County Superintendent Ken Dyer. “Hopefully, we won’t have to operate in this mode for much longer.”
So far, one student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said, and was exposed to the disease through a relative. Because protocols were followed in the classroom, no students or staff had to quarantine.
The system initially thought a teacher had tested positive on the first day of classes, but a second test indicated she did not have the coronavirus.
“The rapid test ended up being a false positive,” Dyer said. “That was a welcome sign.”
A third-grade teacher tested positive before in-person instruction resumed and so was not on campus with students.
Despite the changes, students whose previous school year was disrupted are adapting, Dyer said.
“Our students are elated to be back,” he said. “Our teachers and staff are elated to have them back. I’ve visited schools the last two weeks.”
The school system geared up for an anticipated need for counseling, but so far there has not been a large influx of students seeking those services.
Students participate in in-class activities that allow them to express their feelings, and that helps address the need, Dyer said. Counselors and social workers are available for students who need assistance.
Along with school work, students also are returning to other normal activities. Dougherty High School played its first football game on Oct. 2. Softball teams have played games, and the system has hosted a track and field tournament.
For football games, attendance is being limited to 35 percent of stadium capacity.
“We’re having seating on every other row,” Dyer said. “We have clusters of four with 6 feet between each cluster of people.”
On Friday, Dyer met with middle and high school principals to talk about the return of special education students who are self-contained.
The main barrier to bringing all students back at the moment is transportation. A number of bus drivers have two routes, one for elementary students and one for older students. Due to the safety protocols, it takes longer for students to get on board and exit buses.
The system has been tracking the time of routes and will adjust schedules as needed for the opening of all campuses.
Despite the challenges that have come with the pandemic, including some teachers playing a dual roll providing instruction both online and in person, things are getting back to normal, Dyer said.
“Teaching and learning are still going on,” he said.
