ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber's all-virtual Eggs and Issues event, presented by AT&T, Atlanta Gas Light, Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines Inc., and Georgia Power aired virtually to more than 3,000 business and community leaders across the state. Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, House Speaker David Ralston, U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux, Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark and newly appointed 2021 Board Chair and President of Aflac U.S. Teresa White led the speaker lineup to deliver insights and an annual outlook for the state.
“The Georgia Chamber has been a strong partner in the fight against COVID-19, supporting the delivery of information and resources as my team spearheaded a measured and safe re-opening of Georgia’s economy,” Kemp said. “I remain focused on protecting both lives and livelihoods as we head into 2021. My administration’s budget proposal prioritizes health care, public safety and education, while also building on key investments in tourism, rural broadband infrastructure and transportation. This legislative session, I look forward to working with members of the General Assembly, the business community, and the people of our state to ensure Georgia’s brightest, most prosperous days are still ahead.”
Bonus sessions discussing the state’s upcoming focus for the General Assembly featured House Minority Leader James Beverly (District 143) and Senator and Chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Tonya Anderson (District 43) as well as freshmen legislators Senator Clint Dixon (District 45) and Representative Will Wade (District 9).
In addition to hearing from Georgia’s leaders, the chamber unveiled its 2021 legislative priorities, introduced the organization’s 2021 executive committee and unveiled a program of work focused on polling, listening, research and data collection to create a "Reimagined New Georgia Economy" strategy and set a collective vision for the future of Georgia’s business community.
“I am honored to serve as the 2021 chair of the Georgia Chamber Board and look forward to a year of progress in Georgia and across the nation,” White said. “As we transition to the new year, we know that while we may have turned the calendar page, many of the key challenges related to COVID-19 and social issues still remain. It is my goal to spearhead initiatives for this organization that will support economic recovery and promote justice, equity and inclusion within our great state, while curating content that will help businesses plan for success.”
“Georgia must work toward a better, more inclusive future focused on job creation, a pro-business environment and a reimagined New Georgia Economy," Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber added. "From rural broadband expansion and infrastructure investment to rural resiliency and upskilling of talent, we will work with our elected leaders and our communities to reinforce and strengthen the nation’s No. 1 business climate.”
The Georgia Chamber introduced a new regional office in Brunswick, together with partners from the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber to support the 2021 goals unveiled at the Eggs and Issues event. This marks the second regional office, complementing the one already serving rural Georgia in Tifton.
“The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce is excited to formalize our partnership with the Georgia Chamber," Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber, said. "Having their coastal office here at our chamber is another step in a long-standing relationship, and we welcome the opportunity to expand partnerships as our missions line up together."
Segments of the Georgia Chamber all-virtual Eggs and Issues program will be available on both the Chamber’s YouTube Channel and Podcast in the coming weeks. To learn more about upcoming events and programs with the Georgia Chamber, visit www.gachamber.com/events.
