At least seven people, including a child, were killed Thursday as severe storms swept across the South, where ferocious winds sent residents running for cover, blew roofs off homes and knocked out power to thousands.

Recovery efforts will continue Friday after the storms damaged power lines, severed tree limbs and sent debris flying into streets in Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky, where at least 35 preliminary tornado reports were recorded as of Thursday evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

CNN's Tina Burnside, Jason Hanna, Taylor Ward, Haley Brink, Melissa Alonso, Paul P. Murphy and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

