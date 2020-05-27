EUFALA, Ala. -- Anglers from as far away as Oklahoma and Tennessee were among the 326 fishermen -- and women -- who took part in the Albany Bass Club's 44th annual benefit tournament at Lake Point State Park here over the weekend.
The Alabama Children’s Foundation assisted in putting on the tournament.
This year’s proceeds were earmarked for the National Transplant Foundation in the name of Scott Woodruff, who is awaiting a heart transplant. A check for $9524 will be sent to the foundation in Scott's name.
The tournament was won by Tyler Morgan and Nicholas DaVico with a weight of 22.65 pounds. Their victory came with a $5,000 top prize. A check for $2,070 was awarded to Shane Powell for catching the largest bass, which weighed 7.65 pounds.
Mathew Bowden, a soldier from Ft. Benning, caught a tagged bass netting him a cool $2,000, a fitting tribute for one of nation's warriors on the Memorial Day weekend.
Woodruff and his partner Danny Christ were able to fish the tournament coming in 40th in a field of 163 boats. Prize money was paid out to the top 30 teams.
The 45th annual benefit tournament is scheduled next year on March 27, again at Lake Point State Park. Contact tournament director Terry Bundies at www.abanybassclub.com for more information.
The Albany Bass Club encourages all fishermen to participate in the Alabama Children’s Classic on June 13 at Lake Point State Park. Register online at www.alabamachildrensclassic.com.
