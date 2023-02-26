Arizona authorities targeting the Sinaloa drug cartel have seized narcotics estimated to be worth more than $13 million, including more than 4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,100 pounds of methamphetamine and large quantities of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl powder, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a news release, the agency said the seizure was the culmination of a three-year-long investigation during which 150 people had so far been charged.

CNN's Susannah Cullinane and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

