ALBANY – Albany Technical College will host its virtual commencement celebrating the graduates from spring 2020 on Saturday at 3 p.m., the school announced in a news release.
Video coverage of graduation will be on Facebook, Albany Tech’s YouTube Channel and on Mediacom Channel 19 (ASU-TV). Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas, and/or associate's degrees will be recognized for their accomplishments. Graduates, families, friends and community supporters of the technical college are invited to view the virtual commencement.
Showings of the virtual commencement include:
⦁ Saturday: Event start time: 3 p.m. Streaming live on ATC Facebook Page, YouTube;
⦁ Sunday: Mediacom Channel 19, ASU-TV, 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 9 p.m.
In mid-July the graduating class was invited to pick up their caps, gowns and tassels in a scheduled drive-by curbside pick-up. These students also were encouraged to submit photos to be used in the virtual graduation.
“Our total graduating class for spring 2020 is 514 with total awards to the graduates totaling 760," Albany Technical College Registrar Kenosha Hawkins said. "This includes technical certificates of credit, diplomas, and/or associate's degrees."
Eighteen dually-enrolled high school students will be honored, 17 of whom have completed their associate of applied science degrees prior to receiving their high school diplomas. One student received an ATC diploma.
“The accomplishments of these graduates during COVID-19 is remarkable," Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said. "I can’t stress how important it is to be flexible and open to what is available. Technical colleges work very closely with local employers to create placement opportunities for all graduates. If a student has made it this far, they know it takes hard work, but they can achieve their goals. We want our students to go into the community knowing that they are prepared with the best career education available.”
ATC Graduation Statistics:
-- Total graduates for spring 2020: 529;
-- Total awards to the graduates: 803 (TCC, diploma, degree);
-- GED/high school equivalency graduates: 12;
-- With Honors: 47 awards (to 35 students);
-- Honors with Distinction (GPA 3.75-3.94): 27;
-- Presidential Scholars (3.95-4.0): 8;
-- Dual Enrollment Total: 18;
-- Dual Enrollment receiving AAS degree: 17;
-- Dual Enrollment receiving a diploma: 1.
ASU-TV 19 broadcasts throughout the Albany area and surrounding southwest Georgia counties on Mediacom channel 19 and on campus on College Cable Channel 7.
