More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots cast nationally as early and absentee voting continues ahead of the 2022 midterms

More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist.

 Sean Rayford/Getty Images

More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting remains on pace with 2018, the highest midterm voter turnout in recent history, across the states where Catalist has data for both cycles.

However, it's still too early to say if total voter turnout will exceed 2018, as voting habits may have significantly shifted in recent years.

