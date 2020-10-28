ATLANTA -- With one week to go, 26% of active voters in Dougherty County have already cast ballots. This is a significant surge from past years and is part of the record early turnout that Georgia has seen so far ahead of the November elections.
“The record turnout is a testament to the hard work our state and local elections officials are putting in to uphold election access for Georgia voters,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “We are setting records every hour. Adjusting to a new voting system or turning on a dime to accommodate a surge in absentee by mail voting would be enough to challenge even the most seasoned elections officials. Doing so with the added complications of COVID-19 has made this effort truly Herculean.”
So far, 15,738 of Dougherty County’s 61,279 registered voters have already turned out to vote early, representing 26% of the total registered votes in the county. This significant early turnout number tracks with the record turnout seen across Georgia and throughout the country.
Of the 15,738 ballots cast in Dougherty County so far, 7,454 absentee by mail ballots have been returned by mail or through the more than 200 absentee ballot dropboxes that have been installed across the state. The drop boxes were first allowed following a rule passed by the State Election Board, which is chaired by Raffensperger, earlier this year at the request of county elections officials.
Much of the surge in early voting has come from record early, in-person voting. In Dougherty County so far, 8,284 voters have cast ballots early, in-person.
