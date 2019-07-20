ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Lauren Shea Smith.
All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Lauren Shea Smith
The most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement as a 29-year-old white female who is 5-feet-3 tall and weighs approximately 236 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Her last known address is 114 Riverview Lane in Leesburg.
Smith has five active felony arrest warrants for the offenses of possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Anyone with information on Smith or any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259 or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Additional details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.