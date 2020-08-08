ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Berrick Montez Redding .
All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Berrick Montez Redding
This week’s most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement officials as a 24-year-old black male, who is 5-foot-8 in height, and weighs approximately 176 pounds. His last known address is 204 N. Ingleside Drive in Albany.
Redding has an outstanding warrant for the offense of murder.
Anyone with information about Redding or any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259 or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.
