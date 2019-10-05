ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Jamarious Devonte Wright. All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Jamarious Devonte Wright
The most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement as a 26-year-old black male who is 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 268 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 123 Winding Way, Apt. H or A, Leesburg.
Wright has active felony arrest warrants for the offenses of aggravated assault, family violence (three counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts or information pertaining to any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Additional details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.