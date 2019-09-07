ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Eric Cherod Bell. All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Eric Cherod Bell
The most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement as a 44-year-old black man who is 6-foot-5 and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Bell has active felony arrest warrants for traffickingin cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects. His last known address is 1307 W. Lincoln Ave. in Albany.
Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts or information pertaining to any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Additional details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.