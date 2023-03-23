The mother of a toddler whose body was found in a Savannah landfill last year pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, among other charges, on Thursday.

Leilani Simon, 20-month-old Quinton Simon's mother, had reported him missing in October 2022. Simon had been the sole suspect in the case and was arrested in November.

Recommended for you

CNN's Amanda Watts, Claudia Dominguez and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

Tags