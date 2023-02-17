Police in Norfolk, Virginia, have charged the mother of a 6-year-old after the child brought a handgun to school, police said in a statement. This is at least the fourth incident of a 6-year-old bringing a gun to school this year, according to CNN's reporting.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Little Creek Elementary School following a report of a student having a weapon. When officers arrived, police said a handgun was turned over by school staff. No one was injured, police said.

