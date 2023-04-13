Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher turns herself in on child neglect charge, her attorney says

Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia, on January 30, weeks after a 6-year-old student shot a teacher.

 Billy Schuerman/AP

The mother of a 6-year-old student who shot his first-grade teacher in a classroom in Newport News, Virginia, earlier this year turned herself in Thursday on charges of child neglect and recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child, her attorney said.

Deja Taylor surrendered to the Newport News Sheriff's Office and was later released on $5,000 bond, attorney James Ellenson told CNN.

CNN's Steve Almasy, Catherine Carter and Rashard Rose contributed to this report.

