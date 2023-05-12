The mother of Aiden Fucci, a Florida teenager convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing a 13-year-old to death in 2021, changed her plea Friday from "not guilty" to "no contest" on charges of evidence tampering related to her son's case.

Crystal Smith, 38, pleaded no contest to a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Pursuant to the plea agreement, the judge adjudicated Smith guilty of the offense and sentenced her to five years of probation with the condition she serve 30 days in the St. Johns County Jail, with credit for one day already served.

