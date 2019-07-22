ALBANY — "Our Kids, Our Future" is conducting the fourth annual Motivational and Inspirational Summer Jam on Thursday evening at the former Albany High School auditorium.
Rodriquez Thomas, a native of Albany and the founder of Our Kids, Our Future, is also a motivational speaker who said he is looking for ways to give back to the community through the organization.
The event has been organized to help prepare children to go back to school, Thomas said in a news release.
"This event will consist of food, music, entertainment, school supply giveaways, powerful messages and free prizes," he said. "The purpose of this event is for the community to come together as we fight for hope and change in our community by taking back the streets and demonstrate a better way for our children.
"As a leader of this community, it is my sole mission to give back and be the voice and face of change while inspiring individuals of all ages to seek a better tomorrow. I believe you could help get this message across and inspire more individuals to participate in this life-changing event."
Coordinators said music will be provided by DJ Dollar Bill, and facepainting is being done by Sheree Brown. The cost is $5 for children ages 5-17, and $8 for adults.
Food will be served from 5-6:15 p.m., and the program starts at 6:30 p.m. Nadia Hawkins will be among the guest speakers. Live performances are expected from Connection Mime Ministry, Salathiel Smith and Fredrick Wimberly.
The former Albany High is located at 801 W. Residence Ave.
For more information, call (229) 288-6586 or email ourkidsourfuture21@gmail.com.