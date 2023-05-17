(CNN) — As investigators in Farmington, New Mexico, have yet to pin down what drove an 18-year-old gunman to shoot indiscriminately at residents, homes and cars on Monday, police say the three women he killed were elderly residents – including a mother and daughter – who were simply driving through the neighborhood.

The victims, identified as Melody Ivie, 73; Shirley Volta, 79; and Gwendolyn Schofield, 98, are the latest Americans to fall prey to gun violence as they carry out everyday tasks, including grocery shopping, attending school and going to work.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg, Steve Almasy and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.

