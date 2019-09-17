Motorists may feel pain at the pump in coming weeks

ALBANY – An event 7,000 miles away is having an impact on wallets in southwest Georgia as gas prices have bumped up in recent days due to an attack on a Saudi oil facility.
A drive around east Albany Tuesday showed prices for regular gas were mostly in the $1.49 per gallon range.
“I had $2.45,” said Vararsha Patel at Thrift Food Mart on Mock Road. “Now it’s $2.49. I’ve seen places $2.50, $2.55.”
Patel said that the increase is a reflection of increased prices from the gasoline distributor who supplies the store.
“If my charge is up, my price (goes) up,” she said.
AAA expects that drivers will pay more for gas after the Saturday attacks on the world’s largest oil facility that accounted for about half of Saudi oil production.
“On the week, the national gas price average held steady at $2.56, but motorists can expect some volatility at the pump in the coming days and weeks,” AAA said.
“Americans can expect local pump prices to start to increase this week,” AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano said. “The jump could end up being as much as a quarter per gallon throughout this month. Whether this is a short- or long-term trend will be determined by crude oil prices and how quickly the facilities in Saudi Arabia can recover and get back online.”
On Tuesday the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was about $2.592. In Georgia it was $2.467, and $2.427 in Florida.
Residents of Hawaii were paying the most at an average price of $3.655 per gallon, with the cheapest found in Mississippi at $2.215 a gallon.
The national average is seven cents cheaper than a month ago and 28 cents less than a year ago.
The United States is not heavily dependent on Saudi oil at this time, AAA said, but the attacks took about 5.7 million gallons per day off the market. That represents about 6 percent of world supply.
Crude oil prices have spiked in the wake of the attack.