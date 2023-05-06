MOULTRIE – In the days following the fatal shooting of three people by a gunman who turned the gun on himself, the Moultrie community is trying to make sense of the tragedy and rallying around those who have been devastated.

The McDonald’s restaurant where the final two deaths took place was re-opened on Friday, a day after Kentavious White shot himself after fatally shooting Amia Smith, 41, multiple times. White, 26, was an employee at the restaurant and Smith was an assistant manager.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags