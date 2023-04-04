A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

A southwest Georgia man was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after he was arrested following a high-speed chase while carrying a semi-automatic Glock, ammunition, cash and drugs a month after he was released from federal custody.

 File Photo

Terry Allen Harris Jr., aka “TJ,” 38, of Moultrie, was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by eight years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, after Harris previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. There is no parole in the federal system.

