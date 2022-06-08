Moultrie man faces 20-year sentence on meth distribution conviction

ALBANY – A Moultrie man who had a kilogram of methamphetamine on the front seat of his car when he was pulled over by police in 2019 pleaded guilty last week to possession with intent to distribute the drug.
Anthony Giddens, 40, who pleaded guilty in the U.S. Federal District Court for the Middle District of Georgia in Albany, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Sentencing has not been scheduled.
“Methamphetamine has a devastating impact in our communities,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “Those who profit by trafficking large amounts of this highly addictive and deadly drug face the possibility of federal prosecution for their crime.
“I want to thank the Moultrie Police Department and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office for their continued efforts to prevent the distribution of methamphetamine and other harmful and illegal drugs in their community.”
Giddens was pulled over for a tag violation by a Moultrie police officer on Sept. 10, 2019, according to court documents. Giddens, who acted nervous while speaking with the officer, admitted he had marijuana and dumped a cup containing marijuana “blunts.” During a search of the car, the officer found a large plastic bag containing 1,005.68 grams of methamphetamine on the front passenger seat.
