Mountain lion claws man's head while he sits in hot tub, officials say

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is continuing to search for a mountain lion that scratched a man's head near Nathrop, Colorado.

 Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post/Getty Images

A man was attacked by a mountain lion while relaxing in a hot tub at a rental property in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

"Although this victim had only minor injuries, we take this incident seriously," area wildlife manager Sean Shepherd said in a news release.

