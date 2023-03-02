Computers powered by human brain cells may sound like science fiction, but a team of researchers in the United States believes such machines, part of a new field called "organoid intelligence," could shape the future — and now they have a plan to get there.

Organoids are lab-grown tissues that resemble organs. These three-dimensional structures, usually derived from stem cells, have been used in labs for nearly two decades, where scientists have been able to avoid harmful human or animal testing by experimenting on the stand-ins for kidneys, lungs and other organs.

