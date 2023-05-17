debt limit.jpg

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke outside the White House after talks on the debt limit with President Biden and other congressional leaders.

 Ashley Murray/States Newsroom

WASHINGTON — President Biden and congressional leaders struggled to find common ground on the debt ceiling during a Tuesday meeting, though lawmakers said afterward there was some progress toward a deal.

Biden and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will become the two primary negotiators on a bipartisan debt limit bill that could include other items, such as caps on future government spending.

