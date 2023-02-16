MSU professor says gunman looked like a robot as he killed and wounded students

Marco Diaz-Munoz was teaching a Cuban literature class when a gunman opened fire in his Michigan State University classroom on February 13.

 Meridith Edwards/CNN

The noise was so loud it didn't sound like the gunfire from the movies to Marco Díaz-Muñoz -- it was more like an electrical generator blowing up. "But then there was one, there was two, there was three," the assistant Michigan State University professor told CNN of the sounds. And then a gunman stepped inside his classroom.

Díaz-Muñoz was about halfway through his Monday night class on Cuban literature when the world changed for him, his students and MSU as a whole. In minutes the welcoming, open campus community was shattered by another gunman's rampage in another school, by another mass shooting in America that killed the innocent.

