Southwest Public Health District 8-2 and Mt. Zion Baptist Church will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Albany on Columbus Day.
ALBANY — As the Columbus Day holiday approaches, Southwest Health District 8-2 and Mt. Zion Baptist Church are organizing a vaccine clinic for the holiday.
Individuals ages 12 and older, and qualified to receive first or second doses of the available Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are eligible to receive a $25 gift card following vaccination, while gift card supplies last.
Vaccines will be available 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, and appointments are not necessary. Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church is located at 1905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Albany. Public health is partnering with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) for this event.
In addition to the Columbus Day event at Mt. Zion, vaccines are available at local health departments.
