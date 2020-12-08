ALBANY– Officials with multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies held a news conference at the downtown Albany Law Enforcement Center recently to announce results of a GBI-led arrest operation in the Albany area last month that led to the capture of nine offenders, several of whom were charged with violent crimes.
The arrest operation focused on Violent Repeat Offenders with outstanding arrest warrants in the Albany-Dougherty County area and was conducted on Nov. 18, resulting in a total of nine arrests. Led by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the arrest operation included members of the Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Dougherty County Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Community Supervision-Albany, Poulan Police Department, the DEA Columbus Field Office, FBI Albany Field Office, U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and ATF Macon Field Office.
The operation also was supported by the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. The operation is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. In addition to the arrest of individuals charged with violent crimes, other non-violent suspects with outstanding arrest warrants in the Albany area were taken into custody.
All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The following individuals were arrested during the operation and are facing state charges:
-- Mareo Jackson, 20, of Albany is charged with murder;
-- Russell Roberts, 30, of Albany is charged with two counts of aggravated assault;
-- Terry Burnette, 58, of Albany is charged with probation violation for manufacturing methamphetamine;
-- Jerrell Leconte Stroud, 26, of Albany is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, gang participation and violation of probation;
-- Jovonta Frazier, 27, of Albany is charged with failure to appear for court;
-- Johnnie Fletcher, 64, of Albany is charged with shoplifting;
-- Corey Jenkins, 33, of Albany is charged with probation violation.
During the search for other suspects, an apparent indoor marijuana growing operation was discovered at 504 Johnson Road in Albany. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, resulting in the recovery of several suspected marijuana plants and seven firearms (one shotgun, two rifles and four handguns). This investigation is ongoing.
Agents arrested the following two individuals at the residence, both charged with state crimes:
-- Willie Ernest Robinson, 26, of Albany, is charged with manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;
-- Pamela Rose Lucy Verney, 24, of Albany is charged with manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany and services 42 counties in southwest Georgia. The office is the collaborative effort between the GBI, Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Dougherty County Police Department, Americus Police Department, Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. The Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.
Crime tips can be submitted directly to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.