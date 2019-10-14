ALBANY — A rezoning request, proposed vehicle purchases, recommendation for a reimbursement grant for the Dougherty Superior Mental Health/Substance Abuse Treatment Court and the C.W. Heath Park improvement project are among the items the Dougherty County Commission is expected to act on during its regular meeting next week.
Willis John Wright Jr. is applying for a rezoning request on behalf of MRA Concrete/Precast LLC. The request to is to rezone 1.73 acres from C-1 (Neighborhood Mixed-Use Business District) to C-3 (Commercial District) in order to operate a precast concrete facility.
The property fronts the south side of Leary Road, approximately 235 feet to the west of the intersection of Leary Road and Vanderbilt Drive. The address is 3108 Leary Road.
Planning Manager Mary Teter told the commission at its work session on Monday that the Albany Dougherty Planning Commission recommends denial. The basis for the recommendation is largely due to citizens concerned about the development.
"They are concerned that it may expand to into something greater than 1.7 acres," Teter said.
The proposed vehicle purchases are:
— Two 2020 Ford F150 Crew Cab SSV pickups for the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Court deputies from the state contact holder Wade Ford in the amount of $28,484 each for a total expenditure of $56,968;
— Two 2020 Ford F150 Crew Cab SSV pickups in the amount of $28,484 each, two pursuit explorers in the amount of $35,404 each and one 2020 Explorer four-door 4x4 XLT in the amount of $38,000 for the Sheriff’s Office from Wade Ford for a total expenditure of $165,776;
— Five pursuit utility vehicle explorers in the amount of $32,686 each and one 2020 Explorer four-door 4x4 XLT in the amount of $38,000 for the Dougherty County Police Department from Wade Ford for a total expenditure of $201,430.
A recommendation from Dougherty Superior Mental Health/Substance Abuse Treatment Court has been brought forward to apply for the Fiscal Year 2020 accountability court funding program reimbursement grant from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council agency in the amount of $48,450.85 for the mental health treatment of Aspire Behavorial Health and Developmental Disabilities.
The grant is an emergency, supplement grant to bridge a gap in funding for treatment services at Aspire due to cuts through the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. The need for such a measure had been expected for some time; it was just a matter of when and how much, according to officials.
"The cuts were more than we thought they would be, so we are asking for money to keep counselors for Aspire," Substance Abuse Coordinator Patricia Griffin said.
Also on the table for a vote at the commission's next meeting is a recommendation to accept the proposed joint city of Albany/Dougherty County C.W. Heath Park capital improvement project in the amount of $123,400. The county is expected to provide $89,400 from CIP, and the city will contribute $34,000.
The parking lot costs are based on the current material pricing for crushed asphalt and does not include any drainage or potential utility concerns. Sunshade, improved basketball rims and baskets, and an updated walking track are among the priorities for the project.
County Attorney Spencer Lee also updated the commission on three properties Dougherty County is looking to demolish at 946 Barbragale Ave., 2417 Betty’s Drive and 2611 Radium Springs Road. A court date has been set for the Radium Springs property; the Barbragale property does not meet the demolishing criteria, and a transfer of the Betty's property has led to a request that the movement on that property be reconsidered.
Lee said he expects the Barbragale property to be handled in a different manner.