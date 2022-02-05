Multiple people hospitalized after shooting at hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's main campus By Melissa Alonso, CNN Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Multiple people were hospitalized after a shooting late Friday at a hookah lounge near the campus of Virginia Tech in downtown Blacksburg, police said.Police did not say how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries. It's unclear if anybody was arrested in connection with the shooting.The campus was deemed secure at 3:18 a.m. Saturday after the shooting prompted a lockdown for several hours, according to university alerts. The Blacksburg police responded to a report of shots fired at the Melody Hookah Lounge at 11:53 p.m. ET, the department said in a news release."Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads," police said. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Blacksburg Police Department.CNN has reached out to the Blacksburg fire and police departments.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. News Amir Locke's parents say their son got a gun legally, but they always worried about interactions with police By Aya Elamroussi, CNN 49 min ago 0 +2 Features Developing a genetic solution to the billion-dollar horn fly problem By Claire Sanders CAES News 1 hr ago 0 News Multiple people hospitalized after shooting at hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's main campus By Melissa Alonso, CNNUpdated 11 min ago 0 News One person killed and 2 wounded in shooting inside a church in Aurora, Colorado, police say By Melissa Alonso, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 