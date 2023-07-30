(CNN) — Multiple dogs being driven to a police K-9 training facility died in Indiana on Thursday after the air conditioning in the truck transporting them failed in a “freak event,” police say.

According to a Facebook post from the Lake Station Police Department, the dogs were traveling from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Michigan City, Indiana, when the truck was caught in a two-hour traffic delay.

CNN’s Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

