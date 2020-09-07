ALBANY -- For a protest movement sparked by video footage of a police officer in Minnesota kneeling on the neck of a black man for nearly nine minutes, three words have become a rallying cry: “I can’t breathe.”
George Floyd’s death galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement, and for three months the phrase has been a constant reminder to the Albany Police Department.
Floyd is heard on the recording telling four officers that he could not breathe as one of them held his knee to Floyd's neck.
In downtown Albany, the phrase is written in large white letters on a black background on a building located in an alley that connects Broad Avenue with an alley on the north side of police headquarters.
That means officers see the mural on a daily basis.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said he has received several complaints about the message since it went up shortly after Floyd’s death and the protest movement that erupted when the video footage went viral online.
The owner of the building gave permission and it does not violate any laws, the mayor said.
Police Chief Michael Persley seemed unoffended by the paint work and said he did not take it as a slam on officers in the city.
“It’s a message to the police to remind them they are guardians of the community and have to protect the constitutional rights of everyone,” Persley said.
Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, in whose Ward III the mural is located, also brought up the U.S. Constitution when asked about the message.
“It’s his building, and freedom of speech,” she said. “I stand behind that. I am behind the right to protest. What else is there to say? I stand behind peaceful protest, I stand behind that every day.”
While Fletcher in recent months has fielded a lot of calls about a proposed dangerous dog ordinance and face mask ordinance that passed on Thursday, the mural has not come up, she said.
“I’ve had no complaints from my ward,” she noted. “I’ve had a few calls asking me about it, and I’ve told them what I think.”
That has not been the experience for Ward VI Commissioner Demetrius Young, who said he has heard constituent complaints.
“The mural has (generated) quite a few calls, folks that were probably against the Black Lives Matter movement and they felt like it was disrespectful to police,” he said.
Albany has seen some protest events like those that have been ongoing around the country since several high-profile deaths, including Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police during a “no-knock” raid as she was sleeping, and Ahmaud Arbery, whose suspected killers were not charged by local police until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looked into the slaying.
“When somebody gets killed by another civilian, the police come and the judicial system does what it’s supposed to do,” Young said. “The way the system works is when there is a law enforcement officer (involved), that particular incident is not handled the same way.
“Oftentimes justice is not brought unless somebody protests” or the case gains wide media attention.
Albany is fortunate in that the police department reflects the community and has been trained in community-oriented policing techniques, Young said. So there have been no situations like those that led to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I think it’s just a reminder to police,” he said of the mural. “The chief said there are some officers who aren’t happy about it, but they see it when they are going out on their shift and they do see it and think about it.”
