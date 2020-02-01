TIFTON — Students, alumni, faculty and staff members, and supporters of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently gathered at the Agricultural Sciences building to witness the unveiling of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources mural, “South Georgia Roots.”
For the past seven months, artist Jill Whitley has been painting the mural and working with Mark Kistler, dean of the SANR, to make the dream of the painting come to life.
“My vision for the mural was to have something to unify all the people, programs and activities of the school,” Kistler said. “I think our artist, Jill Whitley, truly captured the spirit of the school. Everyone can identify with something on this mural.”
Along with the mural, Whitley also painted 50 limited edition canvases of the artwork to be auctioned and sold. Canvas One was auctioned for a final bid of $1,200 by Lasseter Equipment Group. Thirteen other prints were sold, which raised more than $7,300 for SANR student scholarships and professional development opportunities for ABAC students.
The mural is located in the left hallway of the Agricultural Sciences building. Kistler said there are still limited edition paintings available for purchase. Interested persons can contact Vonda Fenn, SANR program support specialist, at (229) 391-5067 or vfenn@abac.edu for more information.
